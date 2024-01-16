Two dozen acts announced for annual Hinterland music fest

The acts are being announced for the popular Hinterland Music Festival that’s held in the southwest Iowa town of Saint Charles.

A total of 24 acts are being released now, with more to come later. Some of the headliners include: Hozier, Vampire Weekend, Noah Kahan, Lizzy McAlpine, Orville Peck, Hippo Campus and Charley Crockett.

Founded in 2015, the three-day concert series is billed as a music and camping festival, curated for people who love both music and the outdoors.

The venue is the Avenue of the Saints Amphitheater in Saint Charles, about 30 miles south of Des Moines.

The dates are August 2nd through the 4th and tickets go on sale this Friday.