U.S. Senator Grassley hospitalized for infection

Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley is being treated in a hospital for an infection.

According to a statement from Grassley’s Senate office, Grassley is receiving “antibiotic infusions” at a hospital in the Washington, D.C. area. He is “in good spirits,” according to the statement, and “will return to work as soon as possible following doctors’ orders.”

Grassley, who is 90, is the oldest currently serving member of the United States Senate.

Grassley often posts on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter and several of his senate colleagues and Iowa elected officials have posted messages on the site, wishing him well.

Grassley has held elected office since 1959, first as a state legislator. He was elected to the U-S House in 1974 and has been a member of the U.S. Senate since 1981.