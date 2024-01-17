Eastern Iowa tow company gets thousands of calls for trucks and cars in ditches

Work continues to remove the cars and trucks that hit the ditches in eastern Iowa following last week’s winter storms.

Tegeler Wrecker and Crane supervisor Holly Paris says employees are exhausted as they work around the clock to pull cars and trucks out. Paris told KCRG TV Tuesday that the phone has not stopped ringing. “We took 9,900 incoming calls yesterday (Monday). Today, we were upwards of 6,000 right now, since midnight last night.” Paris says. Some cars are trapped under snow or ice and some tow truck operators have to shovel several feet just to get the car back on the road.

Paris says they have strict criteria for choosing who to help first, and those still in the vehicles have been the top priority. “We’ll either go get the driver or go get the truck – those people take top priority because their safety is in danger.” said Paris. Some tows can only be done at night and that requires traffic control from the state Patrol.

Trooper Bob Conrad tells KCRG TV it is not easy duty. “In two days, we had two of our squad cars hit in this area. It’s very dangerous,” He says. Conrad says that while law enforcement, the Iowa Department of Transportation, and tow truck operators are working to get the cars and trucks out — it will still be some time before everything is cleared. “I would say before it’s all said and done, it will be upwards of a week.” Conrad says.

Conrad says it’s essential for drivers to lower their speeds and to always be on the lookout for tow trucks or patrol cars working on the side of the road.