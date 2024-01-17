New inductees named to the Iowa Rock ‘n Roll Hall of Fame

The 2024 honorees who will be inducted into the Iowa Rock ‘n Roll Hall of Fame are being announced.

The hall in northwest Iowa recognizes those who have played a significant role in popular music through the years. Hall of Fame president Ralph Kluseman says the induction ceremony will be held Labor Day weekend at the hall and museum in Arnolds Park.

“We’re going to do a special Okoboji Rocks Concert Series event on Friday, and then the weekend will kick off with the opening ceremony,” Kluseman says. “We’re going to have a meet-and-greet and all of that, but Sunday is the day that we do the ceremony where we bring people into the Hall of Fame, we do the concert, we bring in the winner of the Iowa Rocks Talent Contest who will open the show.”

Kluseman says they’ll be updating the hall’s website to include all sorts of information about the new class of inductees.

“We’re just excited about making sure that over the next weeks and months coming up here, we will delve a little deeper into the stories of all the inductees and be posting those,” Kluseman says, “so people can learn more about who are these people from all over the state of Iowa that have made such an impact on our lives, and brought so much joy.”

This is the 27th year for the Iowa Rock ‘n Roll ceremony and he says it always draws a sizable audience.

“It’s the one thing that I look forward to every year, this induction, because it’s so heartfelt,” Kluseman says. “When people get up and accept their award, you know this means a lot and obviously their fans, the people that care about them, everybody’s in such a place in their mind and their heart, that this is a really huge celebration everybody looks forward to it.”

This year’s list of inductees includes:

Band Category: Lake Patrol, Johnny Trash, The Ozone Ramblers, Jason Reed & Kerosene, Ghostship, Labyrinth,

311, Cornfed, Sage

311, Cornfed, Sage Border Band Category: Cartwright Brothers

Out of State Band Category: Badfinger

Inventor Category: Wade Goedke, Owner of Chandler Limited

Individual Category: Dave Rowley, Lynn Wee, Jon Purdy, John Stefaniak, Matt Cox, Richard Kleinberg, Phil Kelly, Dave Ducharme-Jones, Tina Mock, Dawn Sedlacek

DJ Category: Tony Coloff, Rick Galusha

Music Store: North Star Music Supply

Support Person Category: Phil Maas, Tim Fox

Iowa Rock ‘n Roll Music Association Lifetime Achievement Award: Jon Douglas “Doug” Dixon

Matousek Lifetime Achievement Award: Gary Heady, Sr.

Spirit Awards: Jeff Poulter/Capitol Theater, Bryan Farland, Wendy Hull

John Senn Legacy Award: Diane Sanders

(Reporting by Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)