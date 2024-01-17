Possible arson case in Davenport kills two

Two people were killed in an eastern Iowa fire which investigators say may’ve been intentionally set.

Davenport police are investigating the possible arson case at an apartment on the city’s northwest side.

Firefighters were called to the structure just before 4 AM on Tuesday.

There was moderate smoke and crews were able to quickly extinguish the flames — and during a search, the two bodies were found inside.

No information is being released about the victims.

Police say the origin of the fire is suspicious, as is the cause of the deaths.