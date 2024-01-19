Frostbite is again a threat in icy Iowa

Forecasters say high temperatures today and tomorrow won’t get out of the single digits, and wind chills may hit 30-below tonight, so frostbite is a serious risk as Iowans clear the latest snowfall from their driveways.

Jolyn Schneider, nurse manager of the University of Iowa Burn Treatment Center, says they’ve received dozens of calls about frostbite in recent days.

“Often the more distal parts of us, so the parts further away from our heart — fingers, toes, ears, nose — are the ones that are more susceptible because they also have smaller vasculature,” Schneider says. “Once those vessels start to get cold, and we’re not getting blood flow through there, that’s when the injury starts to happen.”

She says Iowans need to take precautions to keep their fingers and toes covered while outdoors. Schneider says if you think you have frostbite, you should get medical care right away.

“The longer you wait versus seeking immediate treatment,” she says, “you could have more risks such as the risk for amputation of a finger or toe or something like that.”

Forecasters say temperatures should warm into the 20s on Sunday for much of Iowa, with 30s likely early next week.

(By Natalie Krebs, Iowa Public Radio)