Drought leads to drop in migrating birds visiting Desoto National Wildlife Refuge

The manager of the DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge in western Iowa reports not as many birds flew through the area this past migration season. Desoto manager Tom Cox says the drought, left the refuge without the water to flood much wetland area for geese, ducks, and swans.

“Birds tend to follow the habit. And with this kind of region-wide drought, they’re probably skirting around where they’re finding better habitat during their migration,” he says. Cox says the dry conditions led to bird numbers dropping 50 percent. “It kind of opened your eyes up that what the birds are after is the habitat, and that’s what supports them.” The refuge is along the Missouri River near Missouri Valley, Iowa. Cox says overall, he isn’t too worried because conditions usually bounce back, allowing for better birdwatching during a different season.

(By Sheila Brummer, Iowa Public Radio)