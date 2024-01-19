Summit gathers nation’s mayors, including five from Iowa

Five Iowa mayors are joining more than 250 of their counterparts from across the country for the winter meeting of the U.S. Conference of Mayors in Washington D.C.

Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart, who’s just started his fifth term, says one of his goals is to improve the availability and affordability of mental health care services in his northeast Iowa city. Hart says leaders from other, larger communities are already tackling the issue.

“It’s a really good opportunity to hear the challenges that other communities face because sometimes you can believe that you’re on an island and that you’re the only one, but you’re actually not,” Hart says, “so it’s really good to hear them talk about the resources they have.”

In Hart’s Vision 2030 program, he’s calling for making public transportation free to all in Waterloo, more affordable housing, and solutions to the area’s challenges with people who are homeless.

“The city of Waterloo just opened up our warming center because the weather was so difficult for people that may be living out on the streets or with no home,” Hart says. “We need to figure out pathways to be able to deal with our homelessness problem in a way that’s beneficial for our community.”

The mayor says he’s getting to do a little bragging at the conference, too, about a Waterloo offering. Something novel in Iowa, Waterloo Fiber hooked up its first customers just last month, as Hart says they’re now offering internet service as a city utility.

“It’ll be accessible, great customer service, the costs will be lower, we’re really looking forward to that,” Hart says. “We want to make sure that it provides access. COVID showed us how vital affordable, trustworthy internet is and the municipal telecom that we have will be able to provide that.”

Other Iowa mayors at the conference include: Tiffany O’Donnell of Cedar Rapids, Connie Boesen of Des Moines, Brad Cavanagh of Dubuque and Bruce Teague of Iowa City.

The event opened on Wednesday and concludes today.