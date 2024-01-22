Reynolds says she’ll ‘never back down’ on abortion issue

Iowa’s governor and attorney general say nothing is more important than the pro-life cause.

Governor Kim Reynolds signed bills in 2018 and again last summer to ban nearly all abortions after the sixth week of a pregnancy, but the Iowa Supreme Court is reviewing a legal challenge to the law, which would ban nearly all abortions in Iowa.

“I will never back down from protecting the innocent and unborn,” Reynolds said, to cheers.

Reynolds addressed the crowd gathered in the capitol rotunda today for the annual Iowa Rally for Life. “Go out there and continue to fight for the unborn. Thank you for what you do. Thank you for being here and thank you for never, ever ever backing down,” Reynolds said, as the crowd applauded and cheered.

Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird said “all life has value and must be protected.

“…We know that we’re going to be successful. We just have to keep working and never give up. We’re never going to give up when it comes to doing the right thing.”

Bird told the crowd all the legal briefs from supporters and opponents of Iowa’s fetal heartbeat law are due to be filed with the Iowa Supreme Court by the end of this month and a ruling is “likely” by the end of June.

More than a dozen people spoke at today’s rally. Republican Representative Shannon Lundgren of Peosta guided the policy through the Iowa House in 2018 and again in 2023.

“We’ve made a difference and never in my lifetime as a legislator did I ever think we’d see Roe v Wade overturned, but we have and what a joyous day that was,” Lundgren said, “so we’re going to continue to move the needle and do what we can to defend lives and support the moms that have tough decisions to make.” For example, Republicans are considering a bill that would ban city ordinances that prevent organizations from operating homes for pregnant women in residential neighborhoods.

Iowa Democratic Party chair Rita Hart said the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision that overturned Roe v Wade is “a stark reminder of just how important it is to vote in every election.” Hart said Iowa Democrats “stand with the vast majority of Iowans” who oppose the six week abortion ban.