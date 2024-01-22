Spencer man accused of hitting two patrol cars, then trying to get away

A driver is accused of hitting two patrol cars while officers were assisting with a fatal crash in the northwest Iowa town of Laurens.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, troopers were responding to an unrelated single-vehicle deadly crash shortly after 7:30 p.m. Friday within the Laurens city limits when a vehicle hit both an Iowa State Patrol vehicle and a Laurens Police Department vehicle before attempting to flee. The suspect was located by Pocahontas Police on Highway 10 and stop sticks were successfully deployed. The Patrol says the driver revved the engine until the vehicle caught on fire.

The man identified as 35-year-old Ricky Burnett of Spencer, faces multiple charges.

(By Ryan Thompson, KAYL, Storm Lake)