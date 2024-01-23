Drake’s Grace Berg is MVC Player-of-the-Week

Drake forward Grace Berg collected her second Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Week award after posting a career weekend for the Bulldogs. Berg led the way as Drake defended its home arena and swept a pair of games over Des Moines’ Hometown Team Weekend.

Berg averaged 23.0 points on shooting rates of 50.0 percent from the field, 42.9 percent from three-point range, and 80.0 percent from the free throw line. The forward also added four rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest.

Berg began the weekend with a solid 16 points and three rebounds in a nail-biting 69-65 win over Belmont (1/19). She followed that up with an electric outing vs. Murray State (1/21) with a career-high 30 points on 53.8 percent field goal shooting and 55.6 percent three-point shooting. Berg added five boards and two assists as Drake downed the Racers in a fast-paced shootout, 107-98. Berg’s season scoring average jumped up to 17.4 ppg to go along with 4.9 rpg and 2.8 apg.