Remains of World War Two Muscatine bomber pilot identified

The remains of an eastern Iowa airmen who died in a bomber crash in World War Two have been identified.

The Defense Department’s POW/MIA Accounting Agency says U.S. Army Air Forces Major Theodore Willhite of Muscatine was piloting a B-24 Liberator in March of 1944 when it was struck by antiaircraft fire during a bombing raid in France. The bomber broke apart and crashed. All eleven crewmembers were lost and not identified.

The remains were exhumed in 2019 from an American cemetery in France and DNA analysis helped identify the remains of Willhite, who was 26 when he died.