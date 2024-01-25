MVC basketball tournament will remain in St. Louis

The State Farm Missouri Valley Conference Men’s Basketball Tournament will remain in St. Louis through at least 2028, MVC Commissioner Jeff Jackson has announced. The existing agreement with the building concludes in March 2025. The new contract is for three tournaments (2026 through 2028), with an option to extend through the 2030 event (which would mark the 40th-straight year in St. Louis).

The Valley will conduct its 34th-straight men’s basketball tournament — known as Arch Madness — in St. Louis in 2024 (March 7-10), having staged the event in Kiel Auditorium (1991), the Saint Louis Arena (1992-94) and Enterprise Center (1995-present). The event this March will mark the 30th anniversary for the event at Enterprise Center.

Only the Big East Conference has had a longer, continuously running men’s basketball event at the same neutral site than has the Missouri Valley Conference, which has built a strong tradition with the men’s basketball championship in St. Louis. The Big East Conference has played its tournament at Madison Square Garden in New York City every year since 1983 (42nd consecutive year in 2024).

Since the tourney moved to St. Louis in 1991, a total of 1,500,873 fans have passed through the turnstiles at Kiel Auditorium, the Saint Louis Arena and Enterprise Center to witness MVC tourney action.