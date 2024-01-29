Audi Crooks earns another Big 12 honor

Audi Crooks has been named the Big 12 Freshman of the Week for the third time this season. It marks the fourth weekly award the freshman center has collected this season following a Player of the Week nod on Jan. 22.

Crooks led Iowa State in scoring and rebounding this week and was top three in the conference in both categories. The Algona, Iowa native posted 25 points at both Kansas and No. 24 West Virginia for her seventh and eighth 20-point games while posting her fourth career double-double against the Mountaineers Saturday with 16 rebounds.

Crooks leads Iowa State this season with 17.4 points per game while shooting a Division I freshman-best 58 percent from the floor. In conference play, she averages 19.3 points and 9.4 rebounds per game, the best totals by any freshman in the league.

Iowa State returns to Hilton Coliseum for the first time since Jan. 13 as the Cyclones take on Oklahoma State. Tipoff on Wednesday night is set for 6:30 p.m. in Ames.