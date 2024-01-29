Investigators release new information on baby found dead in 1996

The Iowa DCI says it has uncovered more information on the body of a baby found on a rural Lisbon farm nearly three decades ago.

The Cedar County Sheriff’s Department was called to the farm on November 10th of 1996 after someone found the body of a newborn baby girl in a garbage bag in a barn. Investigators were unable to identify the child or its parents and called it “Baby Jane Lincoln.” The cause of death was undetermined and listed as “probably exposure.”

The DCI says recent advances in DNA testing identified the parents of the child as Luke Dean Wilson and Samantha Light Hope, who are both 43. Investigators are asking with the public’s help with any information on the case, and say they are not releasing any other details at this time.