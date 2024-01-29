Iowa’s Freeman honored by B1G for seventh time

Iowa forward Owen Freeman was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week for the seventh time this season. It is tied for the second-most in a single season in league history. They are the most since Nebraska’s Bryce McGowens had seven during the 2021-22 season.

Freeman earned his latest distinction after averaging 14.5 points and nine rebounds, while shooting 55 percent from the field and 87.5 percent from the free throw line in games against Maryland and Michigan. He also had four blocks in the two contests.

The Moline, Illinois, native finished with 14 points and nine rebounds against the Terps, making 6-of-11 field goal attempts in the game. He followed it up with 15 points, nine rebounds and three blocks in a road win at Michigan. His three blocks moved him into fifth place in program history in blocks by a freshman (34).

Through the first 20 games of his career, Freeman has been the best freshman in the Big Ten. He leads the conference in points (224), rebounds (123), blocks (34), double-doubles (3) and is tied for first in steals (20) and second in field goal percentage (.643). His 34 blocks are tied for the third-most by a freshman in the NCAA.