The 2024 edition of RAGBRAI will be the hilliest in history

This summer’s 51st running of the statewide bicycle ride will take a southern route.

Organizers say it’ll be the hilliest RAGBRAI ever, with more than 18,000 feet of climb, including daily climbs for cyclists of at least 3,000 feet.

Perhaps to compensate, the ride will also be 434 miles, making it the eighth shortest route.

Running July 21st through the 27th, RAGBRAI will start in Glenwood this year and end in Burlington, with overnight stops in Red Oak, Atlantic, Winterset, Knoxville, Ottumwa and Mount Pleasant.

Last year, ride organizers footed the bill for each overnight town’s musical performances, but this year, RAGBRAI will instead be giving each town $50,000 to spend, including to book their own entertainment.