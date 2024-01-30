Iowa State football schedule released

Iowa State’s 2024 football schedule is complete after the Big 12 Conference announced the league schedule Tuesday.

ISU will have seven home games at MidAmerican Energy Field at Jack Trice Stadium, opening the season Aug. 31 playing host to North Dakota in the first meeting between the schools.

The annual Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series returns to Iowa City the following week (Sept. 7), followed by the first bye week of the season. After the off week, ISU hosts Arkansas State on Sept. 21 in the final nonconference game.

Big 12 play opens Sept. 28 at Houston before the Cyclones return home to host Baylor on Oct. 5.

Following an Oct. 12 game at West Virginia, Iowa State welcomes UCF on Oct. 19 in the first showdown between the Big 12 foes.

Iowa State’s second bye week of the season is on Oct. 26, with Texas Tech rolling into Ames for Homecoming on Nov. 2.

ISU then hits the road for a showdown against Kansas on Nov. 9. It will be an easy trip down I-35 as Iowa State will face KU at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. It marks the fourth time the Cyclones have played at the home of the Kansas City Chiefs: Florida State (2002), Kansas State (2009, 2010). It will also mark the fourth game in an NFL stadium during Matt Campbell’s tenure (2016-present): AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas), State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Ariz.), Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, Nev.).

The Cyclones final two home games are Nov. 16 against Cincinnati and Nov. 30 against Kansas State, with a game at Big 12 newcomer Utah on Nov. 23 between the two contests.

2024 Iowa State Football Schedule

Aug. 31 – NORTH DAKOTA

Sept. 7 – %at Iowa

Sept. 14 – Bye Week

Sept. 21 – ARKANSAS STATE

Sept. 28 – *at Houston

Oct. 5 – *BAYLOR

Oct. 12 – *at West Virginia

Oct. 19 – *UCF

Oct. 26 – Bye Week

Nov. 2 – *TEXAS TECH (Homecoming)

Nov. 9 – *at Kansas (Kansas City, Mo. – GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium)

Nov. 16 – *CINCINNATI

Nov. 23 – *at Utah

Nov. 30 – *KANSAS STATE

Dec. 7 – Big 12 Championship Game (Arlington, Texas – AT&T Stadium)