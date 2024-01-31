Auditor’s investigation finds improper activity by former Steamboat Rock city clerk

A special investigation by the State Auditor finds problems with the handling of funds by the former city clerk of Steamboat Rock.

The investigation found more than $30,000 of undeposited, uncollected, or unbilled utility fees, $5,000 in improper disbursements, and nearly $8,000 in unsupported disbursements. The auditor found a majority of the improper disbursements by former clerk Renee Oltrogge. were personal charges on the city credit card.

It says a number of documents Oltrogge submitted as support for purchases she made with the city’s credit card were altered. The audit report also says records were not sufficiently maintained and it is not possible to determine if there were other improperly disbursed funds.

The investigation report has been turned over to Hardin County Sheriff and County Attorney along with the D-C-I and state Attorney General.