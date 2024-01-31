Congressman Feenstra calls for response to deadly drone attack on U.S. troops

Iowa Congressman Randy Feenstra, a Republican from Hull says the time for the U.S. to respond to the drone attack that left three American soldiers dead in Jordan is now.

“Well, first of all, it’s a tragedy when we lose three military personnel. That should never happen. And we have to hold Iran accountable. We know Iran, Iran is behind this,” Feenstra says. “Obviously, we have to make sure Iran’s oil is cut off. You know, we also have to make sure that we stop Iran from using drones and coming after us. I mean, we have to make this punitive and they have to know that they don’t mess with America.”

The House is set to vote on the impeachment resolution for Homeland Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. Feenstra says thousands of illegals are crossing the U-S boarder every day because the Secretary is not doing his job. “I will be voting yes to impeach Mayorkas. I think this is one time where a cabinet member has not done their job and is creating just a terrible situation in the United States it’s a complete dereliction of duty,” Feenstra says.

Mayorkas would be the first cabinet secretary to be impeached in nearly 150 years.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)