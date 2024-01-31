DPS statement says college sports betting investigation followed the law

The Iowa Department of Public Safety issued a statement today on the investigation into illegal sports betting by athletes at the University of Iowa and Iowa State.

The statement comes after a lawsuit by one of the athletes questioned the constitutionality of the use of electronic surveillance to track sports gambling apps on the campuses without a warrant. The statement says DPS believes the evidence was obtained in a “constitutionally permissible manner” to conduct the surveillance required by state law.

DPS says they conferred with legal counsel to ensure lawful access to and use of the technology. It says two county attorney offices also reviewed all relevant investigative information before making the ultimate decision to file charges in the case.

The statement says the Department traditionally does not comment on active investigations or litigation in an effort to ensure these matters are appropriately addressed in the justice system rather than the media.

Here’s the full statement: DPS sports gambling statement PDF

