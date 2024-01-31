One dead in garage fire in Farragut

One person was killed in a garage fire in southwest Iowa early this morning.

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office says the fire in a detached garage in Farragut was reported at around 12:15 a.m. Witnesses said an individual had entered the structure and had not been observed exiting.

Human remains were found during a search of the garage after the fire was extinguished. The victim’s identity was being withheld pending notification of family. The State Fire Marshal is in charge of the investigation.

(By Ric Hanson, KJAN, Atlantic)