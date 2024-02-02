Pacific Junction woman charged in deadly pedestrian crash

A western Iowa woman faces charges in connection with a fatal vehicle-pedestrian accident in December.

Council Bluffs Police say 47-year-old Angela H. Thurman, of Pacific Junction, was charged with homicide by vehicle, OWI/3rd offense, and possession of a controlled substance/3rd offense, along with control of vehicle, in connection with the death of 74-year-old Juan Avalos, of Council Bluffs.

The accident happened at around 3:20 a.m. on December 24th in Council Bluffs. Avalos was near a vehicle on the street when he was struck by a vehicle allegedly driven by Thurman. He died at the scene. Thurman was not injured.

She was being held in the Pottawattamie County Jail on $150,000 bond.

(Ric Hanson, KJAN, Atlantic)