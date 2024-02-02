Weekend event to benefit SW Iowa girl with medical bills

Residents in the southwest Iowa town of Adair are coming together this weekend to help the family of a local teen with mounting medical bills after she was critically injured in a car accident. Jaya Fever was in a coma for five weeks after the crash in December of 2022 while she was on her way to school.

Her father, Kyle Fever, is pastor of the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Adair and he says it’s been a very long recovery process from the brain injury.

“We’ve been on the road three to five days a week, going to different places for therapy just to continue to work on her brain, making new connections and new pathways,” Fever says. “The areas of the brain that were damaged, basically it’s like, if you’re trying to drive from point A to point B, the roads have been blocked. It’s affected her speech, her vision, her mobility, her memory, lots of lots of different aspects of her life.”

Jaya came home in June following rehabilitation and she faces at least two more years of therapy.

The benefit event is tomorrow afternoon and evening at the Adair Fire Hall. Event coordinator Sharon Anderson says there’ll be a free-will donation meal.

Anderson says, “We will have an onsite meal starting at five o’clock, with a menu of pulled pork, mashed potatoes, green beans, pasta salad bars, lemonade and coffee, and also the Adair Fire Department will have a cash bar available.”

There will be a raffle and a silent auction, music by a children’s bell choir, and a talk by Steele McLaren, a man who’s made remarkable progress following a traumatic brain injury suffered in a fall.

Learn more about the event and see wide range of items in the auction at the Good Shepherd Adair, IA Facebook page.

(Ric Hanson, KJAN, Atlantic)