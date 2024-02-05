Annual Clear Lake kite festival canceled by poor ice conditions

The Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce had canceled this year’s “Color the Wind Kite Festival” that was scheduled for February 17th.

Chamber officials in a statement say consistent above-average temperatures in recent weeks have made the ice unsafe to host the festival that drew nearly 20,000 people to Clear Lake last year. The festival showcases a collection of gigantic inflatable kites flown by dedicated enthusiasts from all corners of the United States.

This is the third time in the festival’s 24-year history that it has had to be canceled due to deteriorating ice conditions, with the first time in 2013 and the other time being in 2017.

(By Bob Fisher, KRIB, Mason City)