Drake’s Dinnebier is MVC Player of the Week

Drake junior guard Katie Dinnebier collected her second MVC Player of the Week award this season after putting together a historic effort, the league announced this morning.

Dinnebier added to her impressive 2023-24 season with a sensational performance in the Bulldogs’ 79-71 win over rival UNI (2/3). Dinnebier went off for 19 points on 5-of-11 shooting, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists in a team-high 35 minutes for just the second triple-double in Drake women’s basketball history and the 14th in Valley history. Caitlin Ingle had the program’s first triple double in 2015.

Saturday’s win marked Dinnebier’s ninth game with multiple three-pointers as she matched her career-high with four triples. Her 11 boards also set a new career best for the Waukee graduate. Her 10 distributions marked the third outing this season with double-digit assists. Dinnebier now leads the league in scoring with 19.1 points, 6.3 assists, and 2.7 steals per game.

Katie and the rest of the Bulldogs will defend their home court this weekend with a pair of MVC contests in Des Moines against Bradley on Feb. 8 and Illinois State on Feb. 10.