Girls Scout cookie sales underway

Iowans who are trying to keep their New Year’s resolution to get in better shape may want to cover their ears, as Girl Scout cookies are now being sold door-to-door across Iowa.

Samie Winton, a spokeswoman for the Girl Scouts of Greater Iowa, says it’s an annual tradition that’s an excellent learning tool for the young women. “You will find Girl Scouts all across the state participating in the world’s largest girl entrepreneurship program,” Winton says. “It is so much more than just selling the delicious cookies that everyone knows and loves, but they’re learning life skills along the way that they’re going to carry with them for the rest of their lives.”

The cookie program helps to build confidence, she says, as girls learn things like how to count back change and how to talk to strangers without being afraid. The Girl Scouts organization was founded in 1912, and the cookie program started just a few years later. “It is an institution, as we like to say,” Winton says. “Everyone loves it and we are happy to provide the experience to girls and the delicious treats to consumers.”

There are nine different types of cookies this season, and some Iowans may not know how to go about ordering a box, or three. “If you know a Girl Scout, that’s going to be the best way, so ask her how she is participating in the program,” Winton says, “but if you don’t know a Girl Scout, you can go to ‘GirlScoutsIowa.org/findcookies‘ and from there, you can enter your ZIP code to see if there are any local booths happening near you.” You can also order cookies online and have them sent directly to your house.

The Girl Scouts of Greater Iowa is made up of about 11,000 girls and 3,000 adult leaders.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)