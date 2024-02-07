Temps in the 60s going away, but above normal temps will remain

The high temperatures in the upper 50s and 60s are about to go away. National Weather Service Meteorologist, Rod Donovan, says Thursday will be the last day.

“We’re going to have highs across the state generally in the 50s to low 60s. So that again will be near to even above record highs across a good portion of the area,” Donovan says. He says the change will blow in by the weekend. “We do have a cold front moving through and so we will be seeing those temperatures drop off by Friday and especially into the weekend where we’re going to see highs more into the 30s and 40s,” he says.

We could see some more precipitation as well. “Can be some showers as mentioned even a few thunderstorms especially across eastern parts of the state as that moves across,” Donovan says. The forecast says we won’t see the 60s next week, but Donovan says temps will still be well above average. “We’re going to be highs generally in the 40s. Average high temperatures for this time of year are in the upper 20s across northern Iowa and so low to mid 30s elsewhere. So, even though we’re dropping off, we’re still looking at temperatures five even ten degrees above normal,” he says.

Donovan says most of the snow has melted away and that helps things stay warmer during the day.