New administrator named to oversee state gambling regulation

The Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission today chose Tina Eick to become the new administrator of the organization. Eick has been the deputy director and was named the interim administrator since Brian Ohorilko left the position for a job in the private sector in December.

Commission member, Amy Burkhardt, led the search subcommittee and says they had nine candidates and held three interviews. “Throughout the feedback received and throughout that process hit became very evident that we already have the person in place who is the best candidate to lead our commission forward. And that would be Tina Eick,” she says. Eick has worked for Racing and Gaming for seven years, and was the director of operations before becoming the deputy director.

“I was just personally impressed not only throughout the interview process, but also throughout two and a half years of personal interactions with Tina as a part of the commission at the way in which in which she carries herself with integrity, and also applies consistency and fairness, she has a clear understanding of the regulations of the state of Iowa as they pertain to this industry,” Burkhardt says. She says Eick has developed strong relationships with existing staff and others within our industry. “She does work to keep our licensees in compliance without acting in a gotcha type manner, which is really the philosophy of this current commission, and something we really very much appreciate,” Burkhardt says.

Eick spoke after being unanimously elected to the postion. “I’m honored and I’m humbled by all of those comments and those kind words, and your confidence in me, and I really look forward to all the challenges to come,” Eick.

Eick takes over immediately, and her first Commission meeting as the administrator will be in March.