Man convicted of murdering teen in Davenport robbery dies in prison

A man convicted of killing a teenager during a robbery in Davenport in 1974 has died in prison.

Kenneth Ray Sheffey was convicted of first-degree murder in the shooting and killing of 15-year-old Roddy Lee Hahn. Hahn was helping James Christensen deliver bread to the supermarket early in the morning and the two discovered Sheffey was inside.

Christensen was seriously wounded, and Sheffey was also convicted of assault with intent to commit murder for shooting him, along with breaking and entering. He was sentenced to life in prison in November of 1974.

The Department of Corrections says Sheffey died of natural causes on February 8th at the age of 71.