Nunn again calls for using Russian assets to rebuild Ukraine

Iowa Congressman Zach Nunn says more Russian assets need to be seized before he’ll vote for more U.S. military aide to Ukraine.

“There’s $300 billion in Russian assets that are currently frozen in U.S. banks and European banks, basically money that’s making interest for Russian oligarks,” Nunn told reporters in Des Moines earlier today. “Before I put one single U.S. taxpayer dollar into fighting back against Russia, I want to make sure we’re holding Russia accountable in a meaningful way to pay for the destruction, the invasion, the loss of tens of thousands of lives in Ukraine.”

Nunn, a Republican from Bondurant, proposed a resolution last year that would use those frozen Russian assets to pay for rebuilding Ukraine. Nunn said it’s too soon to speculate about what might happen in the House if the Senate passes a bill this week that would provide U.S. military support for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan.

“I think we need to figure out if the senate’s going to be able to move anything before we start talking about hypotheticals,” Nunn said.

Nunn said no foreign aid package to Ukraine, Israel or Taiwan should send cash to those countries and, instead, should be about providing weapons, ammunition and other military assets.