UNI’s Boffeli honored by MVC

UNI’s Grace Boffeli has been named the Missouri Valley Conference’s (MVC) Player of the Week as announced by the league office on Tuesday morning. The selection is her second weekly honor of the season.

Boffeli recorded back-to-back double-doubles last week with 17 points and 13 rebounds against Illinois State on Thursday and 22 points and 10 rebounds against Bradley on Saturday. She led the UNI offense and rebounding effort against the Redbirds and was one of two [players against the Braves to record 20+-point performances. The double-doubles were her fifth and sixth of the season and 29th and 30th in her career.

Boffeli was named the preseason Player of the Year by the MVC earlier this year as well as being named to the preseason All-MVC First Team. She is currently no. 5 all-time on UNI’s career rebounding list.

The Panthers are back in action against Belmont on Thursday before heading to Murray State on Saturday.