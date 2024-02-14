Governor requests federal disaster declaration for damage from January blizzards

Governor Kim Reynolds has requested a Presidential Disaster Declaration for eighteen Iowa counties following the storms in early January.

The governor is requesting funding under the FEMA’s Public Assistance Program for Adair, Black Hawk, Cedar, Clinton, Davis, Delaware, Dubuque, Jefferson, Johnson, Jones, Linn, Lucas, Montgomery, Polk, Scott, Story, Wapello, and Washington counties after record-breaking snowfall from January 8th through January 14th.

A joint federal, state, and local damage assessment estimated the significant snowfall resulted in more than eight million dollars worth of damage. The Public Assistance program would help those counties recover costs related to snow removal, de-icing, salting and sanding of roads.