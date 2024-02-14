National Weather Service looking for storm spotters to train

The National Weather Service is seeking volunteers to be trained to be storm spotters for the spring severe weather season.

Meteorologist Andrew Ansorge says spotter classes will begin next month. “This is just an opportunity for us to come out into the community and provide refresher training on spotter training, as well as for people who might be interested that haven’t taken it before. It gives them information about how to spot a storm safely and to report that information back to us here at the National Weather Service,” Ansorge says.

Ansorge said the first class will be held in southwest Iowa, and you can find out more about the classes online. “They can go to our website, weather.gov/DesMoines and there’s a link at the top there that talks about storm spotting,” he says. The first class is on March 19th in Creston.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)