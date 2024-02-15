Iowa betting on Super Bowl breaks last year’s record

Iowa Gaming Association CEO Wes Ehrecke says there was a record amount of money bet on the Super Bowl at state sports books this year.

‘Last year was $19.257 million and this year is a record of 21-million-405-thousand-367 dollars,” Ehrecke says. A total of more than 2.47 billion dollars was wagered on sports in Iowa for the last fiscal year that ended in June. Three says this is the only sporting event where they keep an individual total on the betting. “And we do that in a confidential manner and just take the aggregate number. There’s such an interest with the Super Bowl that we tend to try to get that number for the media and others that are there have an interest in it,” he says.

Ehrecke says the betting on the big game probably drew a little more interest with Kansas City in the game along with former Cyclone quarterback Brock Purdy and former Hawkeye tight end George Kittle playing in the contest.