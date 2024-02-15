Senate Republicans outline another AEA restructuring plan

Senate Republicans are proposing changes in Governor Kim Reynolds’ plan to overhaul Iowa’s nine Area Education Agencies.

Reynolds wants to send all government funding for special education services to schools, so districts could continue using AEAs for those services or choose another provider. A bill approved by the Senate Education Committee would still send 10% of that special education funding to AEAs, but school districts would control the rest. AEAs also would get 40% of the money they receive now for media services as well as other AEA services for teachers and all students. Republican Senator Lynn Evans, a retired superintendent from Aurelia, said the plan provides a safety net for the AEA system.

“So everything being provided by the AEAs will continue to be provided by the AEAs,” Evans said during last night’s Senate Education Committee meeting, “and we have reestablished funding that the governor stripped out.”

House Republicans have proposed their own alternative that would guarantee AEAs keep all government funding to provide special education services in Iowa schools. Governor Reynolds said she appreciates that the conversation about AEA changes is continuing.

Evans indicated Senate Republicans will make more adjustments to their plan when the bill is debated in the full Senate.”This amendment is the result of listening to and working with AEAs and superintendents,” Evans said, “while understanding that this is not the final product.”

Democrats on the committee voted against the plan as it was presented last night. Senator Claire Celsi, a Democrat from West Des Moines, said the AEA system is working and the proposed changes in distributing special education funding would make it difficult for AEAs and schools to provide services to students with disabilities.

“To come in here with a bulldozer like this — it’s not fair,” Celsi said. “It’s not necessary and the people in our state do not want this.”

Senator Molly Donahue, a Democrat from Cedar Rapids, said if the goal is to improve test scores among students with disabilities, the Senate GOP plan won’t get there. “Our rural communities don’t have the same ability to provide these services that our urban do, which is why the AEAs were put in place in the first place,” Donahue said.

Senate Republicans say some AEAs provide more services than others and putting the Iowa Department of Education in charge will fix that. The House Education Committee will consider AEA service changes late this afternoon.