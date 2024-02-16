Iowa FFA week activities set to get underway

Iowa’s FFA members will celebrate the group’s 96th anniversary as FFA week starts this Saturday. The group’s advisor in Webster City Kurt Veldhuizen says the national membership is near the one million mark and growing.

“I think that’s huge. I think it’s just a sign of you know how important society is realizing that food and food production is. And then of course the careers are just, agriculture is in such high need to fill careers and I think we see that in our students and finding an interest in this area,” he says. Iowa has 19,200 members involved in many activities. Veldhuizen says the membership is not long strictly from rural areas.

“Urban food production is very important, but beyond that agriculture is such a large industry that the jobs can’t be filled by just those kids coming from rural areas.” He says that in his own town. “I’m proud of that here in Webster City that we have about half and half, Half of our kids live outside of town city limits. Half of our kids do come from in town,” he says. “And that’s important that they’re seeing those things and the skills and the job opportunities that are there too.”

The Iowa FFA Leadership Conference is coming to Ames on April 14-16. You can find out more about FFA at www.iowaffa.com.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)