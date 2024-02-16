MOC-Floyd Valley assistant principal wins national award

MOC-Floyd Valley assistant high school principal Grant Hegstad was surprised with a major award Thursday during an assembly at the Orange City School.

Milken Awards Senior Vice President, Jane Foley, announced Hegstad’s award. “The Milken Educator Award goes to Grant Hegstad,” she says. Hegstad is the only Iowa educator to recieve the award. “I’m honored and humbled to say the least. I’m here today because I had incredible teachers growing up,” Hegstad says. “So I am so excited for you as MOC-Floyd Valley and our student body, because I know the incredible group of people you have pouring into you as well.”

Hegstad is is the 47th Iowan to receive the award. “Again, I’m so honored, so humbled, I’m glad. look forward to representing us and you as well. Just because it is people like you students and staff and leaders who have given me opportunities to grow and to learn and serve and lead as well. Thank you very, very much,” Hegstad says. The award includes an unrestricted gift of $25,000.

(By Woody Gottburg, KSCJ, Sioux City)