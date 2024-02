A fourteen-year-old boy has died in a north Iowa farm accident. Howard County Sheriff Tim Beckman says the incident occurred at about 5 p.m. Tuesday about 10 miles west of Elma.

Initial reports indicated that a juvenile boy had been pinned underneath a tractor, but Beckman says it appears the family was taking a large steel wheel off the tractor when the steel wheel tipped over on the teen. The Howard County medical examiner determined his death was accidental.

(By Mark Pitz KCHA, Charles City)