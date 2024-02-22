Jake Waters named running backs coach at Iowa State

Iowa State football coach Matt Campbell has announced that Jake Waters has been promoted to running backs coach.

“Jake is a valuable and talented member of our coaching staff and we are excited to see him in this new role,” Campbell said. “He has earned this opportunity because of his hard work and the impact he’s made during his four seasons with the program. His experience on our staff will make this a seamless transition for him and our team as he moves into this position.”

Waters, a Council Bluffs, Iowa, native, has been with the program since 2021 as a senior quality control staff member for the offense. In total, he’s spent four seasons with the Cyclone program, working as a graduate assistant in 2017.

Waters jumped right into coaching after his standout playing career. He was a volunteer quarterbacks coach at Iowa Western Community College for two seasons (2015-16) prior to his first stint at Iowa State.

He was a two-year starter at quarterback for Kansas State (2013-14), compiling a 17-9 record as a starter. He was All-Big 12 Second Team in 2014, breaking school career records for completion percentage and passing efficiency.

Waters transferred to K-State after an outstanding career at IWCC, earning first team All-America and NJCAA Offensive Player of the Year accolades in 2012.

A 2014 graduate of Kansas State, Waters prepped at St. Albert High School in Council Bluffs, leading the Falcons to a pair of Class 1A state titles and was a three-time all-state selection.