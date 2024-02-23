Audit shows thousands in questionable spending at Webster Co. Health Dep’t

An audit into the Webster County Public Health Department was released Thursday nearly two years after the firing of its public health director.

Kari Prescott was let go from her job in May of 2022 and placed on administrative leave. There were allegations of a hostile work environment and financial and documentation irregularities.

Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand led a special investigation into the circumstances. The report identified more than $24,000 of undeposited collections, more than $32,000 of questioned costs and over $1,600 of mileage reimbursements issued to Prescott.

In many of the cases, sufficient records were not available, so it is not possible to determine where the funds are located. The audit investigation lists more than $32,000 charged to a family planning grant that should not have been. There are also questions if Prescott double billed COVID-19 vaccines to a state grant and also to insurance companies.

On Thursday, Webster County Attorney Darren Driscoll released a statement saying Webster County took swift action to investigate reports of alleged misconduct in the county Public Health Department and assisted the Iowa State Auditor’s office in the state investigation .

Prescott began her employment with the Webster County Public Health Department as an accounting clerk in January of 1997. She became the Public Health Director in September, 2008 until her termination in May, 2022.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)