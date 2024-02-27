Mississippi River bridge at Lansing could remain closed for months

The Iowa Department of Transportation says it could take some time before the Mississippi River Bridge at Lansing is reopened to traffic.

A DOT update today says engineers have found movement in two piers on the existing bridge. The movement is near the work zone area for the new bridge that will replace the current one that was first put into service in 1931. The bridge connecting Lansing, Iowa to Wisconsin was closed Sunday after movement was first detected.

The DOT says work is underway to stabilize the two impacted piers and that work is expected to take up to two months. The DOT says it is looking into alternatives for those who need to use the bridge, as it will stay closed until they can determine it is safe to use. The new $140 million dollar Lansing bridge isn’t expected to open until 2026.