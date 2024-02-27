Thousands of dollars missing in apparent hack of Dyersville city email

The Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after more than half-a-million dollars in federal funding intended for the city of Dyersville went missing in what appears to be an e-mail hack.

The Dubuque County auditor’s office says e-mails were sent to Dubuque County officials from an official city of Dyersville email address, requesting payments of American Rescue Plan Act money. An invoice payment of more than $524,000 was made by ACH transfer to the city of Dyersville, which they believe was orchestrated by third party, with the City of Dyersville’s e-mail system apparently compromised.

(By Janelle Tucker, KMCH, Manchester)