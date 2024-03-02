Sound and video updates planned for Iowa State sports venues

The scoreboards and video systems at Iowa State University’s major sports venues are going to get an update. ISU’s Heather Davis presented the proposal the Board of Regents approved at their recent meeting.

“This project would replace video displays, scoreboards and large venue sound systems at Jack Trice Stadium, Hilton Coliseum, LIED Recreation Center, and the Cyclone Sports complex,” she says. Davis says replacing all of the systems makes the most sense. “All of these current systems are at or near their end of expected life, having been originally installed between 2006 and 2012,” Davis says. “Additionally, it’s really necessary for us to look at replacing all systems throughout these facilities at one time, due to the video display sharing a common processing and control system.” She says it also allows them to recognize economies of scale by purchasing all the systems at once.

Davis says it will take some time to complete all the updates. “The project is really looking to be done in phases with completion dates ranging from the fall of 2024 to the fall of 2025,” she says. The project is expected to cost around 16 million dollars.