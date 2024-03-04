Iowa’s Clark is B1G Player of the Week

Iowa star Caitlin Clark has earned Big Ten Player of the Week honors. She has earned weekly honors a conference-best, 11 times this season.

This marks Clark’s 29th weekly award from the conference, which is the most in Big Ten conference history. Former Hawkeye, Megan Gustafson, held the previous record at 23 weekly honors.

All-American Caitlin Clark recorded her 17th career triple-double against Minnesota finishing with 33 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds. The West Des Moines, Iowa, native tallied her sixth of the season which is the best in the country. She also eclipsed Lynette Woodard’s AIAW all-time scoring title.

In Iowa’s win over, No. 2 Ohio State on Sunday, Clark surpassed LSU’s Pete Maravich to become the NCAA’s men’s and women’s scoring champion. Clark recorded her 19th game with 35+ points, 5+ assists, 5+ rebounds which is the best in NCAA women’s basketball since 2009-10.