94-year-old rural Tabor man dies in grain bin accident

One person died in a grain bin accident in southwest Iowa on Monday. The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office says 94-year-old Robert Wayne Smith found by his son buried in a bin full of soybeans in rural Tabor.

Smith was in the bin helping to unload the beans while running a grain vacuum. His son was moving the semi being loaded with beans when the accident occurred. Smith died at the scene. His body was being sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Ankeny to determine the cause of death.

(By Ric Hanson, KJAN, Atlantic)