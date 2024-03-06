ISU genetic research on turtles may someday help people survive heart attacks

Researchers at Iowa State University are studying the genetics of three types of turtles with the ultimate goal of helping people survive life-threatening incidents, like heart attacks.

Nicole Valenzuela, an ISU professor of ecology, evolution and organismal biology, says they’re growing what are known as organoids from turtle livers.

“Organoids are a simplified version of an organ that can be grown in a petri dish,” Valenzuela says, “so that we can do experiments without using live animals.” These are the world’s first organoids developed for turtles and only the second for any reptile.

When a person has a heart attack or a stroke, they can suffer permanent injuries caused by a lack of oxygen to their organs.

Valenzuela says, “By understanding the remarkable ability of painted turtles to survive lack of oxygen for months, we could develop therapies that bio-mimic that capacity to then help these patients.”

Many turtles also have the ability to withstand the extreme cold for long periods of time, something else Valenzuela and her research team are studying with human applications in mind.

“If we understand how these animals are able to survive freezing and not suffer damage to the DNA or their cells,” Valenzuela says, “that also could help develop better technologies that can be used during organ transplantation, the preservation of the organ, the tissue itself.”

The research also holds promise for conservation, she says, as the use of organoids would enable the study of endangered species which couldn’t otherwise be investigated.