Murder sentence upheld in fatal shooting of woman in Milford

The Iowa Court of Appeals has upheld the life sentence of a Dickinson County man in the shooting death of women outside a Milford medical staffing office in February 2022.

Christian Goyne-Yarns of Sprit Lake was found guilty of first-degree murder in the shooting death of Shelby Woizeschke in the parking lot of her workplace. Woizeschke was the mother of his two children, but they were separated.

Goyne-Yarns appealed, saying there was not enough evidence to support his conviction or to show he planned the shooting ahead of time. The Court of Appeals ruling says there was some evidence missing from the case, including the gun, but Woizeschke’s 911 call identifying Goyne-Yarns as the shooter and corroborating surveillance video was substantial evidence to uphold the conviction.