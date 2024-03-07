Iowa lawmakers invite guests to the State of the Union Address

Some members of Iowa’s Congressional delegation have invited guests to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union speech who are highlighting key issues.

Senator Joni Ernst has given her guest ticket to Hagit Chen, the mother of an American currently being held hostage by Hamas. Ernst met with Hagit and her husband earlier today.

“I’ve known this family since last fall after their son was taken. We know not anything more about their son’s condition, not knowing if he is alive or where he’s being held,” Ernst said. “We have no information on him and you can feel the despair.”

Two other U.S. Senators from North Carolina have invited the families of other hostages to tonight’s speech. “It’s just important that we continue to put pressure not only on our administration, but also show the world that we still care about these men that are still being held by Hamas,” Ernst said. A member of Israel’s war cabinet visited Washington earlier this week. “I hope that we can continue to encourage the Israelis and the leadership from Hamas to come to the table to figure out how to end this war in Israel,” Ernst said, “but what we want to see first and foremost is the return of the hostages.”

Ernst said the hostages would continue to be used as pawns if there’s a cease fire, but no deal to release the hostages.

Mason City Police Chief Jeff Brinkley will be in the U.S. House as the guest of Second District Congresswoman Ashley Hinson of Marion. “There’s been a sharp rise in anti police rhetoric and a corresponding rise in violent acts against law enforcement officers,” Hinson said. “In 2023, 378 officers were shot in the line of duty and there were also 115 ambush style attacks on law enforcement.”

Hinson said President Biden’s border policies have allowed thousands of illegal immigrants into the country along with illegal drugs that go along our interstate highways. Chief Brinkley joined Hinson to talk about the drug battle.

“We do see the scourge of methamphetamine and now fentanyl is is introduced to our communities across the state we’ve maybe been a little bit more isolated from the fentanyl problem in North Iowa but no doubt Methamphetamine is our number one drug of choice,” he said.

Brinkley said the border issues are part of the drug problem. “I hope that we’ll see some improvement in border policy from the White House that is effective in helping us to maintain safe communities and a safe country,” Brinkley said.

Third district Congressman Zach Nunn of Bondurant has invited Deric and Kathy Kidd of Des Moines to tonight’s speech. Their son, Sebastian, died of fentanyl poisoning in 2021 after taking half a pill he bought on Snapchat that he thought was Percocet.

Deric Kidd said it’s time for something to be done about the scourge of fentanyl. “We know that lives are being lost and when nothing is being done, when it’s evident if some of these changes were being made, if the border was tightened up it would at least help stop the flow of fentanyl into our country,” he said, “and save some lives.”

Kathy Kidd said by sharing their story, they hope more people pay attention to the issue. “It can, indeed, affect you. It can reach your family,” she said. ” We were one of those families that never thought something like this could happen to us and it did.”

Nunn said congress needs to address the opioid crisis — and stop the flow of illegal fentanyl coming into the U.S. from China and Mexico. “To help folks of all walks of life and all ages who are attempting to beat addiction, who are not intending to come in contact with Fentanyl and communities that are trying to interdict this,” Nunn said.

Fourth district Congressman Randy Feenstra, in a written statement, said congress needs to eliminate burdensome federal regulations for community banks and his guest this evening is the president and CEO of a Rock Rapids bank. President Biden is scheduled to start delivering the 2024 State of the Union address to congress shortly after 8 p.m.

(Radio Iowa’s O. Kay Henderson also contributed to this story)