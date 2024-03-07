Warm weather could impact DNR’s spring trout stocking

The Iowa DNR is keeping an eye on the weather as it prepares for its annual spring trout stocking. Trout are a cool water fish naturally found in northeast Iowa streams and the DNR’s Mike Siepker says the unseasonably warm weather may bring up water temperatures in urban ponds and lake.

“That is something we will keep an eye on as we get later into the spring. You know our April 19th and 20th stockings we will definitely keep an eye on it,” he says. “But you know, it’s Iowa so you never know what the weather is going to do. And it may cool down and allow us to stock those trout.” Siepker says they started the urban stocking program to introduce people to trout fishing. “For folks that live in the bigger urban areas of Iowa it gives anglers an opportunity to catch trout, in a close to home area and instead of having to drive in northeast Iowa,” Siepker says.

Siepker is the Northeast Iowa Region Fisheries Supervisor, where he oversees the hatcheries that produce the trout. “We spawn all of our trout at the Manchester Fish Hatchery. And then once they reach about a three to four inch size we move those fish to Big Spring or the Chuck Gipp Decorah Fish Hatchery. And they’re in the hatcheries from egg to stocking size for about 18 months,” Siepker says. The stocking size for trout is usually ten to 12 inches.

Siepker says the ultimate goal is to get people interested in trout fishing and some may end up taking a trip to northeast Iowa to catch the trout in their natural stream habitat. The stocking starts April 19th, and there is a list of locations on the Iowa DNR website. Siepker says you don’t have to be there when the trout are released into the water to catch one.

“There are fish in these ponds quite a while after we stock them, so even if anglers can’t make it to the opening day stocking, we definitely encourage anglers to go out and give it a try because there will be trout in those ponds for quite a while after we stock,” Siepker says.

You do need an Iowa fishing license and trout stamp to take the trout from the lakes and ponds. They plan to stock one to two-thousand trout in nine different lakes.